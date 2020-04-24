Montecito Bank & Trust Has $777,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$49.86 during trading hours on Friday. 844,524 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

