Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,801. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

