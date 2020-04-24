Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 2,844 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,534. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

