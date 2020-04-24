Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

