Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,245 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.02. 25,382,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,504,416. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

