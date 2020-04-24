Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,855 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 8,464,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

