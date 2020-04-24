Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,129. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

