Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 380 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,866. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

