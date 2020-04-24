Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,155 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 321,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

