Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,194. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.