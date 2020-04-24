Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,373. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

