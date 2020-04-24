Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,602,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,607,860. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

