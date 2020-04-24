Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 525 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Spotify comprises about 1.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 882,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.37.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

