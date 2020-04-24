Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $146,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $18.27. 849,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

