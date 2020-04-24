Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Invests $801,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $271,810,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 15,813,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,479,892. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.