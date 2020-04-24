Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $6.01 on Friday, hitting $101.09. 2,205,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,670. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.