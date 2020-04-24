Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 300 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IBM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IBM were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in IBM by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in IBM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 3,340,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.30. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

