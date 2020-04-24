Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,449,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,049,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.