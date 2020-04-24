Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $113.51. 3,629,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,199. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

