Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average of $300.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

