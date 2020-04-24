Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $6,837,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

