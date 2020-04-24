Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.57, 330,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 250,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit