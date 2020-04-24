Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.57, 330,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 250,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

