Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$12.26. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

