Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.
MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$12.26. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
