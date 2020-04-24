Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The company has a market cap of $533.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.26.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

