Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.83.
Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The company has a market cap of $533.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.26.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
