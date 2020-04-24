Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.83.
MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.81.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
