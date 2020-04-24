Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.83.

MTL stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

