Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.