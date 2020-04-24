National Bank Financial Cuts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 740,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

