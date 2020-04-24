National Bank Financial Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Altus Group stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 588,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$26.72 and a 52-week high of C$48.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 96.51.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

