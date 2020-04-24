National Bank Financial Lowers Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,510.14.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software stock traded down C$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,350.00. 37,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,795. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.91. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,076.34 and a twelve month high of C$1,524.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,280.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,333.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.85 by C($6.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 42.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.