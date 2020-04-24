National Bank Financial Trims Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Target Price to C$3.50

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

TSE:MDF traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

