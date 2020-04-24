National Bank Financial Trims Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Target Price to C$3.50

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

TSE:MDF traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

