NBT Bank N A NY Buys 3,220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,911. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

