NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 146,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,872. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

