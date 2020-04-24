NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NKE stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 215,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.