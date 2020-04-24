NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $125.77. 90,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

