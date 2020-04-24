NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.37 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 81,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

