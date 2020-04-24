NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,269.82. 100,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $868.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.