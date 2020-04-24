NBT Bank N A NY Sells 406 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

