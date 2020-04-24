NBT Bank N A NY Sells 512 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.83. 1,046,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

