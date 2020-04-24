NBT Bank N A NY Sells 786 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.16. The company had a trading volume of 539,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,162. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.