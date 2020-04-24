NBT Bank N A NY Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,984. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

