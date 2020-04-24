NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $153.86. 165,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.