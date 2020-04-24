Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,172,124 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 132.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

