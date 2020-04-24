Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 75 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 104.07.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

