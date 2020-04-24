Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.81-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.048-6.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

