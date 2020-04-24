Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.06, 435,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 837,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

