NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.25. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

