NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.85. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.
Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.15. 45,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,309. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.25. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.
