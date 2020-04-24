NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 1,669,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,008,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,139.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.