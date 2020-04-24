Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.