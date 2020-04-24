Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 6,341,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

